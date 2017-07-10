Four teens honored for saving woman from drowning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Four teenagers were recognized with certificates of appreciation by New Taipei Fire Department Monday for rescuing a woman from drowning in Tamsui River back in June.

The four teenagers – Chang, Lin, Hung, and Wu - were at the Tamsui Ferry Pier on June 21 when they noticed a woman drowning in the river in New Taipei City.

Chang and Lin dove right into the river to save the woman, while Hung and Wu helped pulling her out of the water and bringing her to shore.

Chang then performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the 50-year-old woman prior to emergency crews arriving on the scene.

The woman had regained a heartbeat and began breathing before being taken to a hospital. She has since been transferred to the intensive care unit.

New Taipei Fire Chief Huang De-qing (黃德清) said today that the department congratulates the actions of these brave individuals. They managed to give the woman first aid before the emergency services arrived, he said.

What’s important is that they managed to toss a nearby lifebuoy to the drowning woman and confirm that conditions are safe before jumping into the water, which helped the drowning person without increasing risk to others, he said.

He presented certificates of appreciation and New Taipei City Fire Department hats to the four in recognition of their outstanding acts of bravery.