Regent Summer Wonderland: Monopoly World

To welcome the arrival of summer this year, Regent Taipei collaborated with the world’s most famous board game – Monopoly – from July 5th to August 31st to present an array of offerings at Regent Taipei for the ultimate summer family fun! Regent Taipei has even created a 12m by 12m life-size monopoly game board and we invite all to join us in a round of monopoly!

The life-size monopoly game will be available for Regent Summer Wonderland Room Package* guests and also winners of our LINE lottery. From now until 7/15 (Sat), join Regent LINE friends, comment on our homepage and we will pick 16 winners on 7/20 as participants in the life-size monopoly! The lucky winners may invite a friend each and pick the session (one session available on 7/22 (Sat) and 8/26 (Sat) each) they prefer to play. There are also QR codes embedded in the life-size monopoly game which leads you to various discounts and goodies, while “chance” and “destiny” are filled with surprise prizes as well!

Brasserie on Regent Taipei 1F will also host a Monopoly Roulette – those who present Regent Taipei receipt may play the roulette for a chance to win Brasserie, Just Italian, Spice Market, and CBN discounts! Upload a picture of yourself and the life-size monopoly game to IG and hashtag #SummerRegentWonderland for a chance to stay in a Regent Taipei Corner Suite for a night!

Guests who stay at Regent Taipei this summer may also access the seasonal specially decorated kids-friendly game rooms on the 20F of Regent Taipei, filled with educational toys from brands such as Weplay and Hape. Join Regent Taipei for fun-filled summer this year!