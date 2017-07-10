GOP governors urge caution on health care changes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican senators are getting pressure from congressional leaders, conservative groups and impatient GOP voters — to scrap much of Democrat Barack Obama's health care law. But back home, Republican governors who have experienced some of the upside of the law are warning their GOP senators to first, do no harm.

For these governors, the issue is about not blowing a hole in state budgets and maintaining health care coverage for constituents. In the critical next few weeks, some governors are well positioned to press home-state Republican senators who could deny Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the votes he needs to pass a Republican health care bill.