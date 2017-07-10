BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

AUSTRALIA-CARDINAL CHARGED — The most senior Vatican cleric charged in the Roman Catholic Church sex abuse scandal returned to Australia on to stand trial on charges alleging he sexually assaulted multiple people years ago. Sent 430 words, photo.

CAMBODIA-POLITICS — Cambodia's National Assembly passed a bill barring political parties from having links with convicted criminals, a move seen as aimed at undermining the opposition before elections. Sent 620 words.

CHINA-WHITE HOUSE GAFFE — Chinese scholars said the White House staff revealed its incompetence and lack of depth in confusing the name of the country Chinese President Xi Jinping leads, and that while Beijing would likely ignore the gaffe, it wasn't conducive to healthy U.S.-China relations. By Didi Tang. Sent 470 words, photo.

INDIA-FLOODS — Police are patrolling for poachers as rhinoceros, deer and wild buffalo move to higher ground to escape floods in India's famed Kaziranga National Park. Sent 240 words; photos expected.

JAPAN-POLITICS — Poll numbers for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet have nosedived to record lows since his return to power in 2012. Sent 140 words.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — A look at recent developments in the South China Sea. By Christopher Bodeen. Sent 990 words, photo.

PHILIPPINES-EARTHQUAKE — The strongest aftershock yet has shaken the central Philippines following last week's 6.5-magnitude earthquake that damaged a power plant and other buildings. Sent 130 words.

VIETNAM-IVORY SEIZURE — Police seized nearly 3 tons of ivory smuggled from South Africa in Vietnam's latest action against the illegal trade. Sent 130 words, photos.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — Images from the Asia-Pacific region last week. By The Associated Press. Sent 180 words, photos.

FINANCIAL:

CHINA-SHIPPING MERGER — Shares in state-owned COSCO and in Orient Overseas surged after COSCO agreed to buy its smaller rival in a merger that will form a new Asian shipping giant. Sent 220 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Most Asian stock markets advanced following Wall Street's gains ahead of quarterly earnings and testimony to the U.S. Congress by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. By Joe McDonald. Sent 590 words, photos.

