UAE's main state oil company eyes partnerships, share float

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates' main state oil company is seeking to create joint ventures with international investors and is considering floating shares in some of its businesses in an effort to raise billions of dollars.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or ADNOC, disclosed the plans on Monday in an article with the Abu Dhabi-based state-linked daily The National. It did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but promoted the newspaper article on its official Twitter account.

Abu Dhabi holds the bulk of the oil wealth in the seven-state Emirates federation, one of OPEC's largest crude producers. In October, it announced plans to combine two major offshore divisions to streamline its operations amid a slump in oil prices.