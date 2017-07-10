Three marathons and a triathlon to take place in Taiwan’s island county of Penghu from Sep to Nov

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Three marathons and a triathlon will take place on Taiwan’s offshore island county of Penghu from September to November, 2017.

Runners would like the cool and soothing weather of Penghu in autumn, Penghu County Government said.

The three marathon events include the 2017 Penghu Bay Half Marathon on September 3 (registration ends on July 21), 2017 Penghu Int’l Marathon on October 15 (registration ends on July 15), and 2017 Penghu Far Eastern Air Marathon on November 12 (registration ends on September 1). The number of the three marathons’ total participants is expected to exceed 10,000, the county government said.

In addition, the triathlon 2017 Ironman Taiwan, which consists of 3.8 km swimming, 180 km cycling and 42.2 km running, will take place on October 1 (registration ends on July 31). Those who are interested in participating in the triathlon need to provide a copy of a certificate sanctioned by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). Interested people without a WTC certificate are encouraged to participate in the relay category. For more information, please visit the website.