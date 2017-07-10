Taipei’s Yongkang Street sets eyes on Cambodia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei's business owners are now looking for opportunities in Cambodia, said the Taipei Dongmen Yongkang Business Circle Development Association head Liu Hung Hsiang (劉鴻翔).

Businesses from the popular Yongkang Street (永康街) are looking forward to setting a foothold in the Southeast Asian Nation, Cambodia.

Liu said on Sunday that the shopping district is a popular and a must-visit area for foreigners traveling in Taiwan, therefore it is time that they now expand their business to other parts of Southeast Asia. He will lead a delegation with more than 10 local businesses to visit Cambodia in the month of October. The businesses are looking forward to starting operations there as early as next year.

According to Liu, the best option for Taiwanese businessmen to expand their market would be China, considering the same language and culture that plays a vital role for any business.

However, Liu’s vision overlooks the language barrier and sees opportunity in Cambodia and remains impressed by the economical growth in the country’s GDP.

Last year Cambodia’s GDP grew 7.2 percent following 7 percent growth the year earlier.

Cambodia also is home to several Taiwanese banks such as Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行).

Liu is assured their new business venture should not face any trouble related to lack of capital since a number of Taiwanese banks have their branches set in Cambodia. He said the community looks forward to establishing a similar business district and tourist attraction spot in Cambodia.