Taiwan is Philippines’ sixth largest source of foreign arrivals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - During the first five months of this year, Taiwanese tourist arrivals to the Philippines increased by 20 percent and ranked as the sixth largest source of foreign tourist arrivals in the Southeast Asian country, according to the Philippine Department of Tourism.

The latest data showed the number of international tourist arrivals between January and May in 2017 reached 2.9 million, a 14.4 percent increase year-on-year.

East Asia remains the main source region of tourists to the country, with over 1.49 million visitors recorded during the five-month period, accounting for over 50 percent of all foreign visitors.

Meanwhile, South Korea continues to be the top contributor of international arrivals to the country with 686,630 visitors, or 23.82 percent of all foreign visitors.

The United States trailed behind with 428,767 arrivals, accounting for 14.87 percent of the total foreign arrivals, while China came in third with 388,896, or 13.49 percent.

The rest of the top 10 include Japan (255,819), Australia (112,814), Taiwan (108,643), Canada (97,387), the United Kingdom (82,412), Singapore (70,185), and Malaysia (60,578).

China and Taiwan were the countries among the list that see the largest increase, with 36.29 percent and 20.99 percent, respectively.