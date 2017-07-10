  1. Home
Afghan students denied US visa to attend robot competition

By RAHIM FAIEZ , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/07/10 14:07

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Six female students from war-torn Afghanistan who had hoped to participate in an international robotics competition in the United States this month will have to watch via video link after their visas were denied — not once, but twice.

The girls wanted to show the world that Afghans can also construct a hand-made robot, but out of 162 teams participating, the Afghan team was the only one to be denied visas.

Fourteen-year-old Sumaya Farooqi says when they were first rejected — after having made the 800-kilometer (500-mile) journey to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul — they "applied again for the U.S. visa and we were rejected again."

The U.S. State Department declined to comment on why the girls' visa applications were denied, citing a provision that prohibits discussing individual cases.