Jenner sisters label says only 2 Tupac Shakur T-shirts sold

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion label says it only sold two "vintage" T-shirts with late rapper's Tupac Shakur image in them before pulling the items from the marketplace.

The Kendall + Kylie brand released a statement Sunday evening in response to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed Friday by a commercial photographer who shot the images on the shirts.

The label's statement says the shirts with Shakur's image were obtained from a company that had a valid license to sell them. The Kylie + Kendall brand superimposed images of the Jenner sisters or other designs over photos of musicians, including Shakur, Notorious B.I.G, and Ozzy Osbourne. It called photographer Michael Miller's lawsuit baseless.

The shirts sold for $125 apiece, but were they pulled from the marketplace after Osbourne's wife, Sharon, and and B.I.G's mother complained.