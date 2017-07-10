AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

North Korean soldiers gathered in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the test launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile. The North's ICBM launch, its most successful missile test to date, has stoked security worries in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as it showed the country could eventually perfect a nuclear missile capable of reaching anywhere in the United States.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Philippine senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao reacted after losing to Jeff Horn of Australia in a WBO welterweight world title fight in Brisbane, Australia.

A boy dried clothes outside of his partially submerged home in floodwaters in Burgaon, India. Heavy rains since the start of India's monsoon season have triggered floods and landslides in parts of the remote northeastern region.

The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, sailed into Hong Kong to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army garrison's presence in the semiautonomous Chinese city and former British colony.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.