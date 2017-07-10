BC-BBA--AL Leaders

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .347; Ramirez, Cleveland, .329; Judge, New York, .329; Correa, Houston, .325; Gamel, Seattle, .323; Hosmer, Kansas City, .318; Reddick, Houston, .313; Castro, New York, .313; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .312; Mancini, Baltimore, .312.
RUNS_Springer, Houston, 76; Judge, New York, 75; Altuve, Houston, 62; Correa, Houston, 62; Betts, Boston, 61; Ramirez, Cleveland, 61; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 60; Gardner, New York, 58; Reddick, Houston, 55; Sano, Minnesota, 55.
RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 70; Judge, New York, 66; Correa, Houston, 65; Sano, Minnesota, 62; Springer, Houston, 61; Cano, Seattle, 60; KDavis, Oakland, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; Perez, Kansas City, 57.
HITS_Altuve, Houston, 116; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 107; Ramirez, Cleveland, 107; Hosmer, Kansas City, 106; Springer, Houston, 104; Abreu, Chicago, 103; Correa, Houston, 103; Andrus, Texas, 102; Judge, New York, 99; Simmons, Los Angeles, 98.
DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 29; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Altuve, Houston, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 24; Gurriel, Houston, 24; 4 tied at 23.
TRIPLES_Castellanos, Detroit, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5; Sanchez, Chicago, 5; Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4; 9 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 30; Springer, Houston, 27; Moustakas, Kansas City, 25; KDavis, Oakland, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; Smoak, Toronto, 23; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 21; Alonso, Oakland, 20; Correa, Houston, 20.
STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 25; Andrus, Texas, 20; Dyson, Seattle, 20; DeShields, Texas, 19; Altuve, Houston, 18; Buxton, Minnesota, 16; Betts, Boston, 15; Cain, Kansas City, 15; RDavis, Oakland, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14.
PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10-3; Santana, Minnesota, 10-6; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Pomeranz, Boston, 9-4; Stroman, Toronto, 9-5; 5 tied at 8.
ERA_Vargas, Kansas City, 2.62; Sale, Boston, 2.75; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.85; Santana, Minnesota, 2.99; McCullers, Houston, 3.06; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.20; Stroman, Toronto, 3.29; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.44; Darvish, Texas, 3.49; Severino, New York, 3.54.
STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 178; Archer, Tampa Bay, 147; Darvish, Texas, 125; Severino, New York, 124; Kluber, Cleveland, 115; Carrasco, Cleveland, 114; Estrada, Toronto, 110; Porcello, Boston, 109; Quintana, Chicago, 109; McCullers, Houston, 106.