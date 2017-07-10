Drunk man causes panicked stampede on Taipei MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Just as the busy Monday morning rush hour was starting on the Taipei MRT, an intoxicated man caused a stampede of nearly 100 passengers and at least three injuries as he flailed about with a liquor bottle.

The man, surnamed Pan (潘), boarded the Blue Line at Longshan Temple Station before transferring to the Green Line heading south to Xindian Station when he quickly became agitated. By the time the train was nearing the Gongguan Station, he started to shout and wave a liquor bottle in his hand.

Fearing for their safety, passengers started try to move away from him and soon many started to run into other cars. Word started to spread that a man had a "weapon" in his hand and panic ensued with passengers starting to flee further inside the train. Other passengers pressed the call button to inform the driver of the situation.

When the train arrived at Gongguan, MRT staff sprung into action to evacuate the train, however as the hordes of passengers rushed for the exits, one female and two male passengers were injured, with one 29-year-old man suffering an eye laceration. After mayhem had ended, the subway cars were littered with newspapers, umbrellas, drinks, food, glasses, and lost shoes.

Passengers at Gongguan Station then notified police about the man, however he was not subdued and apprehended until he got off at Jingmei Station. His blood alcohol concentration was found to be at a whopping .37, which can be fatal.

Taipei MRT police say operations have returned to normal and asked the public not to overly panic.



Suspect walking in a MRT car. (CNA image)