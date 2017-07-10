BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0770

Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 100 000 200—3 9 0 Tampa Bay 101 000 12x—5 7 0

Price, M.Barnes (7), J.Kelly (7) and Vazquez; Archer, Hunter (7), Boxberger (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_Boxberger 1-0. L_J.Kelly 3-1. Sv_Colome (25). HRs_Boston, Betts, Pedroia. Tampa Bay, Miller.

Houston 050 103 604—19 17 0 Toronto 000 000 001— 1 7 3

Peacock, Hoyt (7), Martes (8) and Gattis; J.Happ, Harrell (5), Loup (7), Tepera (7), Beliveau (8), Biagini (9), D.Barnes (9) and Martin, Montero. W_Peacock 7-1. L_J.Happ 3-6. HRs_Houston, Altuve, Correa 2, Gattis, Gurriel. Toronto, Carrera.

Baltimore 320 040 020—11 15 1 Minnesota 040 000 010— 5 5 0

Jimenez, Bleier (6), Castro (8), Britton (9) and C.Joseph; Gibson, Duffey (5), Pressly (6), Hildenberger (8), P.Hughes (9) and Gimenez. W_Jimenez 4-4. L_Gibson 5-7. HRs_Baltimore, Jones 2.

Los Angeles 100 010 001—3 5 0 Texas 000 000 000—0 2 1

J..Ramirez, Hernandez (7), Bedrosian (8), Norris (9) and Graterol; Darvish, Claudio (8), Leclerc (8) and Chirinos. W_J..Ramirez 8-7. L_Darvish 6-8. Sv_Norris (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Pujols.

Oakland 000 000 000—0 2 0 Seattle 001 200 10x—4 7 1

Gossett, Coulombe (5), Doolittle (6), Axford (7), Madson (7) and Maxwell; F.Hernandez, Zych (7), Rzepczynski (8), Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and Ruiz. W_F.Hernandez 4-3. L_Gossett 1-4. HRs_Seattle, Cruz.

Detroit 001 003 100—5 10 1 Cleveland 000 100 200—3 8 1

Fulmer, Greene (7), Wilson (8) and Avila; Kluber, Goody (6), Otero (6), McAllister (7), B.Shaw (9) and Gomes. W_Fulmer 9-6. L_Goody 1-1. Sv_Wilson (10). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez.

INTERLEAGUE Milwaukee 310 010 000—5 9 0 New York 000 300 000—3 8 0

Nelson, C.Torres (6), Drake (6), J.Hughes (7), Knebel (8) and Vogt; Tanaka, Shreve (5), Warren (5), Webb (6), Green (7), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Nelson 8-4. L_Tanaka 7-8. Sv_Knebel (14). HRs_Milwaukee, Vogt, Shaw. New York, Frazier.

Chicago 000 000 000— 0 1 1 Colorado 020 005 30x—10 12 0

Rodon, Beck (6), Pelfrey (6), Infante (7) and Narvaez; Freeland, Lyles (9) and Hanigan. W_Freeland 9-7. L_Rodon 1-2. HRs_Colorado, Valaika, Blackmon.

Kansas City 000 200 000—2 6 0 Los Angeles 103 001 00x—5 6 0

Duffy, Alburquerque (8) and Butera; Kershaw and A.Barnes. W_Kershaw 14-2. L_Duffy 5-5. HRs_Kansas City, Hosmer. Los Angeles, Barnes, Turner 2.

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 000 000 001—1 9 1 Philadelphia 022 001 20x—7 9 0

Cahill, Stammen (6), Maton (7), J.Torres (8) and Hedges; Eickhoff, L.Garcia (6), Neshek (7), Benoit (8), Neris (9) and Rupp. W_Eickhoff 1-7. L_Cahill 3-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera, Galvis 2, Altherr, Rupp, Williams.

Pittsburgh 1000 201 001—14 12 0 Chicago 010 010 001— 3 11 2

Kuhl, LeBlanc (4), Schugel (5), Marinez (8) and Cervelli, Stewart; Lester, Montgomery (1), Floro (4), Butler (8) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Schugel 1-0. L_Lester 5-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison, McCutchen, Cervelli.

New York 000 000 000—0 3 0 St. Louis 102 111 00x—6 10 0

Matz, Goeddel (5), Lugo (6) and Rivera; Lynn, Rosenthal (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina, Fryer. W_Lynn 7-6. L_Matz 2-2. HRs_St. Louis, Voit, Pham, DeJong.

Atlanta 003 002 000— 5 7 1 Washington 300 120 13x—10 12 1

Newcomb, Krol (5), Jackson (5), J.Ramirez (7), S.Freeman (8), Morris (8) and Flowers; Ross, Grace (4), Blanton (7), Romero (8), O.Perez (9), Albers (9) and Wieters. W_Grace 1-0. L_Newcomb 1-4. HRs_Atlanta, Camargo, Freeman.

Cincinnati 001 001 000—2 8 0 Arizona 001 000 000—1 7 0

Bailey, Lorenzen (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Corbin, Chafin (7), Bradley (8) and Iannetta. W_Bailey 2-2. L_Corbin 6-9. Sv_R.Iglesias (16). HRs_Arizona, Pollock.

Miami 002 010 400 03—10 13 0 San Francisco 020 010 130 01— 8 14 2

(11 innings)

Urena, J.Garcia (6), McGowan (6), Phelps (7), Barraclough (8), Tazawa (8), Wittgren (9), A.Ramos (11) and Realmuto; Cueto, Okert (7), Strickland (7), Osich (8), M.Cain (8), S.Dyson (9), Kontos (11) and Hundley. W_Wittgren 2-1. L_Kontos 0-3. Sv_A.Ramos (17). HRs_Miami, Ellis, Stanton 2. San Francisco, Hundley, Crawford.