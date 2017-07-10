BC-BBA--AL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|50
|39
|.562
|—
|New York
|45
|41
|.523
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|47
|43
|.522
|3½
|Baltimore
|42
|46
|.477
|7½
|Toronto
|41
|47
|.466
|8½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|47
|40
|.540
|—
|Minnesota
|45
|43
|.511
|2½
|Kansas City
|44
|43
|.506
|3
|Detroit
|39
|48
|.448
|8
|Chicago
|38
|49
|.437
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|29
|.674
|—
|Los Angeles
|45
|47
|.489
|16½
|Texas
|43
|45
|.489
|16½
|Seattle
|43
|47
|.478
|17½
|Oakland
|39
|50
|.438
|21
___
|Sunday's Games
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 19, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3
Baltimore 11, Minnesota 5
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 0
Colorado 10, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 2
Seattle 4, Oakland 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 3
|Tuesday's Games
AL at NL