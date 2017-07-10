  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/07/10 12:07
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 50 39 .562
New York 45 41 .523
Tampa Bay 47 43 .522
Baltimore 42 46 .477
Toronto 41 47 .466
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 47 40 .540
Minnesota 45 43 .511
Kansas City 44 43 .506 3
Detroit 39 48 .448 8
Chicago 38 49 .437 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 60 29 .674
Los Angeles 45 47 .489 16½
Texas 43 45 .489 16½
Seattle 43 47 .478 17½
Oakland 39 50 .438 21

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 19, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3

Baltimore 11, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 0

Colorado 10, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 2

Seattle 4, Oakland 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 3

Tuesday's Games

