Taiwan athlete wins men's 200-meter gold at Asian tourney in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese track standout Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) came away with the gold with a time of 20.66 in the men's 200-meter dash final, giving Taiwan a total of three medals in sprinting at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, India Sunday.

Despite having a slow time in the semifinal resulting in a ranking of 7th, Yang broke away from the pack in the finals to give Taiwan's track team its first-ever gold medal in the competition's short distance events.

Yang also won bronze in the men's 100-meter dash final with a time of 10.31 seconds earlier, the first medal by a Taiwanese athlete in the event in 30 years.

Taiwan took away still another sprinting medal when Chen Chieh (陳傑) captured silver with a time of 49.75 seconds in the men's 400-meter hurdles.

The 4 x 400 relay team set a national record of 3:06:51, however it was not enough for them to make it to the podium.