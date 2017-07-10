  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan athlete wins men's 200-meter gold at Asian tourney in India

Yang Chun-han of Taiwan won the gold medal in the men's 200-meter final at the Asian Athletics Championships in India

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/10 10:26

Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) right after winning gold in men's 200-meter final. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese track standout Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) came away with the gold with a time of 20.66 in the men's 200-meter dash final, giving Taiwan a total of three medals in sprinting at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, India Sunday.

Despite having a slow time in the semifinal resulting in a ranking of 7th, Yang broke away from the pack in the finals to give Taiwan's track team its first-ever gold medal in the competition's short distance events. 

Yang also won bronze in the men's 100-meter dash final with a time of 10.31 seconds earlier, the first medal by a Taiwanese athlete in the event in 30 years. 

Taiwan took away still another sprinting medal when Chen Chieh (陳傑) captured silver with a time of 49.75 seconds in the men's 400-meter hurdles. 

The 4 x 400 relay team set a national record of 3:06:51, however it was not enough for them to make it to the podium. 
track and field
200-meter dash
Chinese Taipei
gold medal

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese Taipei team sets new national record at World Table Tennis Championships
2017/06/05 15:35
Photo of the Day: 'All Hail Formosa' banner banned from AFC Cup qualifier
2017/03/27 17:25
GEC switches to ‘Taiwan’ from ‘Chinese-Taipei’
2017/03/13 15:12
Taiwanese weightlifter snatches gold from Chinese for Beijing Olympics
2017/03/06 11:50
Taiwanese weightlifter could hoist gold for Beijing Olympics, after Chinese fail dope test
2017/01/13 14:18