Out of the elevator, Bucks' Vaughn is rising in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rashad Vaughn got stuck in an elevator a few days ago, and couldn't get out for about an hour.

He's taken full advantage of his freedom since.

Vaughn had 31 points and eight rebounds Sunday, leading the Milwaukee Bucks past the Brooklyn Nets 88-83 — his second consecutive impressive game at the NBA Summer League.

Vaughn had 21 points after halftime, and shot 13 for 18 from the field. It was a big bounce-back for the Bucks, who dropped their Vegas opener to Cleveland on Friday in an 82-53 rout.

"More settled, more calm," Vaughn said. "The first game is always tough because your jitters are going, you're excited. But we were able to come in and be calm and slow things down and I think that helped us a lot."

Vaughn, however, wasn't the problem in that Cleveland game. In the 21 minutes he played, the Bucks and Cavaliers were even. In the 19 minutes he wasn't on the floor, the Cavs outscored the Bucks by 29.

A look at some notable action in Las Vegas on Sunday:

JUST ENOUGH: Atlanta missed four free throws in the final 39 seconds of its game against New Orleans.

The Hawks won from the foul line, anyway.

Atlanta scored the game's last four points, all from the line, and beat the Pelicans 84-82. Ryan Kelly's two makes with 22.3 seconds left were the ones that gave the Hawks the final margin — even though things got plenty interesting when DeAndre' Bembry and John Collins each went 0 for 2 from the stripe in the final moments.

___

GLOBAL GAME: If anyone needed a reminder that the NBA is a global game, take a peek at the Phoenix-Dallas matchup.

Just about all corners of the globe were represented.

Phoenix has Dragan Bender from Croatia, and Chris Obekpa from Nigeria. Dallas' summer roster includes Nicolas Brussino of Argentina, Ding Yanyuhang of China and Corey Webster of New Zealand.

And on top of all that, the Suns-Mavericks game was officiated by Isak Kristinsson — one of the top referees in Iceland, who now gets to show the NBA his work in Las Vegas.

Dallas led wire-to-wire, winning 88-77.

___

LOTS OF SHOTS: Malik Beasley is taking his shots in Las Vegas.

Lots and lots of shots.

Beasley took 30 shots in Denver's summer opener against Houston on Friday, and took 17 more for the Nuggets against Minnesota on Sunday. He shot better Sunday — 8 for 17, as opposed to 12 for 30 in the first game — but it still hasn't been a winning formula.

Minnesota never trailed, beating the Nuggets 90-71. Denver dropped to 0-2.