Indian cyclist on world tour to reach Taiwan soon

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- A 26-year-old Indian social worker will be in Taiwan soon as part of a three-year "Pedaling for Peace" cycling expedition across the world to spread Mahatma Gandhi's teachings among school children.

Dnyaneshwar Yewatkar hails from Sewagram Ashram at Wardha in Maharashtra, where the Father of the Nation had launched the "Quit India" campaign in 1942 against the British government.

Yewatkar, who cycles 120-km a day, speaks at five schools a day, has completed nearly 10,000 kms of the 70,000-km of his global cycling expedition. He will complete his trip on October 2, 2019, in Pakistan, on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

"I have traveled over the last eight months through the Indo-China border and ASEAN, meeting beautiful people who have been very warm in hosting me and giving me opportunities to share my thoughts and knowledge about the teachings of Gandhi," he told Press Trust of India.

"There are challenging times in this solo-cycling tour, but there are moments I cherish as teachers gave me accommodation in schools or in their homes as they understand my mission," said Yewatkar, who has also been hosted by Sikh gurdwaras in Thailand and Malaysia.

"I am sharing with them the message of Gandhiji, which inspires many people like us, to work for peace...and take its new relevance today," Yewatkar said.

He uses Google Translate to speak to the people in their native languages.

Yewatkar will continue his journey from Taiwan to China and Japan. In November, he will sail from Japan to the US, and then travel across Africa and the Middle East. His tour is supported by donations.