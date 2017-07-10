Taipei, July 10 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Deregulate or lose ability to compete in 5 years: university presidents.
@China Times: Taipei mayor has supporters all around Taiwan; doing much better in poll than President Tsai Ing-wen, KMT chairman Wu Den-yih.
@Liberty Times: Taiwanese Americans digging for Taiwan-related historic records overseas.
@Apple Daily: First for Taiwan; music prodigy admitted to NYU aged 13.
@Economic Daily News: TSMC, Largan to release positive leads Thursday.
@Commercial Times: Important Thursday ahead for 3 major Apple suppliers.
Taiwan Headline News
Top headlines across Taiwan on July 10, 2017
Taipei, July 10 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Monday are as follows: