Fight Schedule

July 14

At Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, Okla., Antoine Douglas vs. Bruno Sandoval, 10, for the vacant WBA-NABA middleweight title.

July 15

At London, Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Barros, 12, for Selby's IBF featherweight title; Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham, 12, for Eubank's IBO World super middleweight title; Martin J. Ward vs. Anthony Cacace, 12, for Ward's British junior lightweight title; Kid Galahad vs. Dennis Ceylan, 12, for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental featherweight title; Robbie Davies Jr. vs. Michal Syrowatka, 10, for Davies' WBA Continental junior welterweight title.

At Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, N.Y., Omar Figueroa vs. Robert Guerrero, 10, welterweights; Marcus Browne vs. Seanie Monaghan, 10, light heavyweights; Artur Szpilka vs. Adam Kownacki, 10, heavyweights; Jose Pedraza vs. Jamel Herring, 10, lightweights.

At the Forum, Los Angeles, Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura, 12, for Berchelt's WBC World super featherweight title; Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos, 12, for Corrales' WBA super featherweight; Joe Smith, Jr. vs. Sullivan Barrera, 12, for Smith's WBC international light heavyweight title.

July 23

At Tokyo, Ryoichi Taguchi vs. Robert Barrera, 12, for Taguchi's WBA World junior flyweight title; Jose Argumedo vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi, 12, for Agumedo's IBF minimumweight title; Ryuichi Funai vs. Takayuki Okumoto, 10, junior bantamweights.

July 29

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia, 12, welterweights; Jarrell Miller vs. Gerald Washington, 10, heavyweights.

At Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Ariz., Sadam Ali vs. Johan Perez, 10, for the vacant NABA Welterweight title.

Aug. 4

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif., Mauricio Herrera, vs. Jesus Soto Karass, 10, welterweights; Vyacheslav Shabranskyy vs. Todd Unthank-May, 10, for the vacant WBC USNBC light heavyweight title.

Aug. 15

At Tokyo, Shinsuke Yamanaka vs. Luis Nery, 12, for Yamanaka's WBC World bantamweight title.

Aug. 26

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif., Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai, 12, for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title; Rey Vargas vs. Ronny Rios, 12, for Vargas' WBC World super bantamweight title.

At Las Vegas, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, 12, junior middleweights.

Sept. 9

At Los Angeles, Callum Smith vs. Anthony Dirrell, 12, for the vacant WBC World super middleweight title.

At StubHub Center, Carson City, Calif., Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Roman Gonzalez, 12, for Rungvisai's WBC super flyweight title; Naoya Inoue vs. Antonio Nieves, 12, for Inoue's WBO World super flyweight title; Carlos Cuadras vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, 12, super flyweights.

Sept. 16

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin's WBC World/WBA Super World/IBF/IBO middleweight titles.