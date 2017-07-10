Griner, Taurasi led Mercury to 81-69 win over Liberty

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 31 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 81-69 on Sunday.

Diana Taurasi added 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers for the Mercury (10-6), who have won three straight games.

Sugar Rodgers hit a 3-pointer and then a jumper to give New York (8-8) a 5-4 lead one minute in, but Griner answered with a basket that gave Phoenix the lead for good 12 seconds later. She scored six points during a 12-4 run that made it 34-23 early in the second quarter and the Liberty trailed by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Tina Charles had 29 points for New York and Rodgers added 14 points. Charles made 11 of 21 shots from the field but the rest of the Liberty players hit just 17 of 58 (29.3 percent).

It was the last of a four-game, 12-day road trip for the Liberty, who have lost four of five.

At Atlanta, Brittney Sykes scored 12 points of her 18 points in the decisive third quarter and the Dream beat the Wings 98-78.

Sykes was one short of her career-high and the rookie had eight rebounds. Tiffany Hayes led the team with 19 points, Layshia Clarendon had 16 points and eight assists and Elizabeth Williams had 13 points, four steals and five blocks.

Atlanta (8-8) scored the first nine points of the second half to open a 62-51 lead when Sykes hit her first 3. Sykes hit 3-pointers to ignite and cap an 11-0 run that gave Atlanta a 75-56 advantage with 1:58 left in the third quarter and the Wings trailed by at least 12 the rest of the way.

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 22 points, Allisha Gray scored 15 and Glory Johnson added 10 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas (9-10).