BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Atlanta
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|New York
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Chicago
|4
|12
|.250
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|5
|.706
|2
|Phoenix
|10
|6
|.625
|3½
|Dallas
|9
|10
|.474
|6
|Seattle
|8
|9
|.471
|6
|San Antonio
|1
|16
|.059
|13
___
|Saturday's Games
Connecticut 96, Washington 92
Minnesota 76, Chicago 100
Seattle 81, Los Angeles 69
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 98, Dallas 78
Phoenix 81, New York 69