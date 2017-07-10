  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2017/07/10 08:15
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance,0100 WNBA

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 7 .588
Washington 10 8 .556 ½
Atlanta 8 8 .500
New York 8 8 .500
Indiana 7 9 .438
Chicago 4 12 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 2 .867
Los Angeles 12 5 .706 2
Phoenix 10 6 .625
Dallas 9 10 .474 6
Seattle 8 9 .471 6
San Antonio 1 16 .059 13

___

Saturday's Games

Connecticut 96, Washington 92

Minnesota 76, Chicago 100

Seattle 81, Los Angeles 69

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 98, Dallas 78

Phoenix 81, New York 69