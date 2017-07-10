WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

CHAMBERY, France — The most grueling, drama-filled day so far of this 104th Tour de France finished, yet again, with Chris Froome still wearing the race leader's yellow jersey. By John Leicester and Andrew Dampf. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — As usual, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are playing well at Wimbledon, leading the way into Week 2. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos.

WITH:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE — Record 7 men who are 30 or older reach Wimbledon's 4th round. SENT: 260 words.

CAR--F1-AUSTRIAN GP

SPIELBERG, Vienna — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas made a great start from pole position to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished just behind in second to extend his championship lead over main rival Lewis Hamilton to 20 points. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 830 words, photos.

WITH:

— CAR--F1-AUSTRIAN GP-DEFIANT HAMILTON — Hamilton proud of drive to finish 4th from 8th on the grid. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--EVERTON-ROONEY

LIVERPOOL, England — Wayne Rooney rejoined boyhood club Everton on Sunday after 13 years at Manchester United, leaving English soccer's biggest club as its record scorer and having won every major trophy. By Rob Harris and Steve Douglas. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

LONDON — Offspinner Moeen Ali took 6-53 in skittling out South Africa for 119 as England won the first cricket test by 211 runs at Lord's on Sunday with more than a day to spare. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 550 words, photos.

WITH:

— CRI--ENGLAND-ROOT'S PERFECT START — Root makes perfect start as England test captain. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 400 words, photos.

OLY--2024 BIDS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The United States is going to host its first Summer Olympics since 1996. France is going to host its first Summer Olympics in at least 100 years. Just don't expect the International Olympic Committee to announce this week which of Los Angeles or Paris will host the 2024 Olympics and which will get the 2028 edition. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 420 words, photos.

OLY--IOC-DOPING RETESTS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC expects to complete retesting of more than 1,000 doping samples from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics next month. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 440 words, photo.

OLY--RIO DEBT

RIO DE JANEIRO — The IOC has balked at helping Rio Olympic organizers pay a debt estimated at $35-40 million. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 360 words, photo.

ATH--DIAMOND LEAGUE-LONDON

LONDON — Another testing week off the track ended for Mo Farah in victory, followed by a further defense of his integrity. By Rob Harris. SENT: 770 words, photos.

WITH:

— ATH--DELAYED MEDAL CEREMONY — British Olympic relay team gets medals 9 years after race. By Rob Harris. SENT: 300 words, photos.

ATH--DOPING-TOTH

MONACO — The reigning Olympic and world champion in the men's 50-kilometer race-walk, Matej Toth, has been suspended over an alleged breach of anti-doping rules. SENT: 180 words, photo.

BC-GLF--GREENBRIER CLASSIC

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia — A strong finish in the U.S. Open last month helped prepare Xander Schauffele for the nerve-racking grind of chasing a title on the PGA Tour. By John Rabie. SENT: 670 words.

GLF--IRISH OPEN

PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland — Jon Rahm enhanced his reputation by winning the Irish Open by six strokes and a record tournament score on Sunday, shooting a 7-under 65 in a final round marked by two eagles and rules controversy. SENT: 450 words, photo.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

ONEIDA, Wisconsin — Katherine Kirk won the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Sunday, matching Ashleigh Buhai with a birdie on the final hole for a one-stroke victory. SENT: 490 words, photo.

GLF--SYMETRA TOUR

FRENCH LICK, Indiana — Erynne Lee outlasted August Kim with a par on third hole of a playoff Sunday to win the Symetra Tour's inaugural Donald Ross Centennial Classic. SENT: 310 words.

ALSO:

— GLF--LADIES EUROPEAN THAILAND-YOUNGEST WINNER — Thai amateur becomes youngest Ladies European Tour winner. SENT: 250 words.

BOX--SUPER SERIES DRAW

The World Boxing Super Series has announced the quarterfinal matchups for its upcoming tournaments in the super middleweight and cruiserweight divisions. SENT: 360 words.

BKN--76ERS-FULTZ INJURED

LAS VEGAS — No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz needed to be helped off the court with an injury to his left ankle in the Philadelphia 76ers' summer league game Saturday night against Golden State. By Jon Krawczynski. SENT: 430 words, photos.

BKN--BOSH'S LETTER

MIAMI — Chris Bosh has written an open letter to Miami, thanking the city for supporting him for the past seven years. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 600 words, photo.

BBO--INTERNATIONAL RESTRAINTS

MIAMI — With Major League Baseball capping spending on international amateurs, some prospects could get more lucrative offers from clubs in Japan and South Korea. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BBO--MLB IN FLORIDA

MIAMI — The All-Star Game is coming to Florida with the state's two major league franchises struggling. By Steven Wine. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BBO--VENEZUELA-TURMOIL

NEW YORK — Amid three months of often-violent confrontations and economic turmoil in their country, an increasing number of Venezuelan players in Major League Baseball are speaking out against the government and showing solidarity with their compatriots protesting in the streets. By Eric Nunez. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ALSO:

— MMA--UFC 213-NUNES OUT — Amanda Nunes cites sinusitis for skipping fight at UFC 213. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 370 words, photo.

— US--SAILS & WHALES — 'Whales ho!' Sailors, conservationists help keep whales safe. By William J. Kole. SENT: 520 words, photo.

