$50 million boxing tourney announces quarterfinal matchups

The World Boxing Super Series has announced the quarterfinal matchups for its upcoming tournaments in the super middleweight and cruiserweight divisions.

The organization held a draw for the 16 participating fighters at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo this weekend.

The $50 million tournament is backed by an international array of promoters, including Kalle Sauerland and Richard Schaefer. The quarterfinals will be held in September and October, with the semifinals early next year and the finals in May.

The top four seeds in each division were allowed to pick their opponents. In the super middleweights, Britain's George Groves picked Jamie Cox, and Callum Smith chose Sweden's Erik Skoglund.

Among the cruiserweights, Olympic gold medalist Oleksandr Usyk chose Germany's Marco Huck. Unbeaten Russian Murat Gassiev faces mandatory challenger Krzysztof Wlodarczyk.