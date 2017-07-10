Katherine Kirk wins Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Katherine Kirk won the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Sunday, matching Ashleigh Buhai with a birdie on the final hole for a one-stroke victory.

Four strokes ahead of Buhai entering the round, Kirk made a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 70. She finished at 22-under 266 in the first year event at Thornberry Creek — the Oneida Nation-owned resort near Green Bay.

The 35-year-old Australian won her third LPGA Tour title and first in 152 starts since the 2010 Navistar LPGA Classic. She also won the 2008 Canadian Women's Open.

Kirk earned $300,000 and secured a spot next week in the U.S. Women's Open.

Buhai, from South Africa, shot a 67.

South Korea's Sei Young Kim was third at 20 under after a 63.

Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum had a 62 — the best round of the week — to finish fourth at 19 under.