LONDON (AP) — England beat South Africa by 211 runs in the first test at Lord's on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series:

England 458 all out (Joe Root 190, Moeen Ali 87) and 233 (Alastair Cook 69; Keshav Maharaj 4-85) def. South Africa 361 all out (Temba Bavuma 59; Moeen Ali 4-59) and 119 (Temba Bavuma 21; Moeen Ali 6-53) by 211 runs.