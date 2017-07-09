Old German caves, Poland silver mines make UN heritage list

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United Nations' cultural agency has added to its list of World Heritage sites six caves in west Germany with art dating back to the Ice Age and old silver ore mines in southern Poland.

The UNESCO World Heritage List Committee added the mines and caves to the roster of places called out for special recognition while meeting in Poland on Sunday.

The committee recognized their outstanding universal values. The designation is meant to draw attention to the sites and the need to preserve them.

The caves are in the western German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where archeologists have discovered ancient instruments and carvings made from mammoth ivory.

The old mines in Tarnowskie Gory are the only industrial site that was added to the list this year.