Fire art in South Africa promotes healthy grasslands

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African artist Hannelie Coetzee has created a 12-acre image of a grasshopper by having a controlled burn in the grassland near Johannesburg. The work of performance art was born from the idea of promoting controlled burning as beneficial for South Africa's savannah ecosystems.

Coetzee said the artwork was inspired by research scientist Sally Archibald, who was looking into the importance of fire in creating productive grazing areas.

Art curator Tammy Langtry also worked on last month's performance, which included a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) hike to the site for audience members.