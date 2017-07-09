Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 9, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;75;A few showers;82;75;SSW;11;81%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit and hot;113;93;Partly sunny and hot;114;92;NNW;8;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;69;Sunny and very warm;102;71;W;10;23%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;79;70;Brilliant sunshine;85;73;E;10;54%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;74;58;Variable cloudiness;75;59;SW;7;68%;66%;5

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;61;50;Remaining cloudy;64;52;SSW;6;70%;28%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;100;79;Sunshine and warm;102;78;SSE;9;22%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and some clouds;84;59;Not as warm;75;53;W;12;52%;64%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the a.m.;79;64;Mostly sunny;83;66;ENE;6;64%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;96;76;Sunny and hot;95;75;N;11;36%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning rain;57;50;A shower in spots;58;50;SW;11;75%;75%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit, breezy, hot;120;90;Sunny, breezy, hot;120;88;NNW;17;9%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;95;74;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;SSW;5;68%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;85;69;W;10;58%;64%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;WSW;6;67%;56%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;82;70;Partly sunny, humid;82;71;SE;8;74%;6%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;Sunny and hot;97;73;W;7;39%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;70;A heavy a.m. t-storm;100;68;SE;7;37%;56%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;75;60;A heavy thunderstorm;76;60;W;6;77%;69%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;63;51;Occasional rain;64;51;SE;7;79%;81%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;75;52;Partly sunny;75;54;ESE;13;53%;26%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;90;67;A heavy a.m. t-storm;92;67;NW;11;58%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;74;60;Showers and t-storms;75;56;WSW;5;70%;82%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;89;64;Partly sunny and hot;91;64;SSE;5;58%;14%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;88;67;Severe thunderstorms;95;64;WNW;8;59%;64%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little rain;57;52;A little rain;55;43;SE;8;81%;58%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;89;60;Nice with sunshine;88;59;WNW;5;31%;21%;8

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;84;77;A t-storm in spots;83;77;SSW;11;77%;74%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;97;75;Sunny and hot;101;76;NE;7;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;52;41;Mostly sunny;57;45;SSE;6;64%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;71;A t-storm in spots;83;69;S;4;56%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;80;Clouds and sun, warm;100;81;SSE;9;53%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;84;71;Showers and t-storms;83;73;S;9;75%;90%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;82;78;A shower;85;80;WSW;9;76%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;66;50;Afternoon rain;66;53;N;6;71%;74%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;W;10;73%;9%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;90;75;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;7;55%;27%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine and nice;86;68;Some sun, a shower;85;68;SSE;11;73%;42%;6

Delhi, India;High clouds and warm;102;83;Mostly cloudy;97;81;SSW;10;58%;30%;9

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;95;64;Clouds and sun, warm;95;64;SW;7;23%;41%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;SE;9;78%;80%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;92;71;Sunshine and nice;89;72;SE;6;63%;27%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;66;51;A passing shower;62;50;W;9;78%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;78;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;N;7;20%;12%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;83;68;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;W;9;69%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;SSE;8;81%;83%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;75;46;Mostly sunny;77;47;E;4;50%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;7;74%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A t-storm in spots;72;50;Periods of sun;67;51;SSW;9;68%;23%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;93;79;A t-storm or two;92;79;SW;7;70%;70%;8

Hong Kong, China;A couple of showers;90;80;A t-storm around;89;79;SSE;8;75%;79%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;75;Sunshine, pleasant;83;76;ENE;13;56%;65%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A t-storm around;89;73;WSW;7;61%;64%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;105;81;A t-storm or two;95;79;ESE;12;67%;87%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;85;70;Plenty of sunshine;85;69;ENE;12;55%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;75;A shower or t-storm;90;75;ENE;5;68%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;106;84;Sunny and very warm;101;84;N;8;36%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;NW;6;41%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;70;Sunny and hot;99;68;NNW;10;14%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;83;Spotty showers;90;83;WSW;17;64%;75%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;82;67;A heavy thunderstorm;79;66;SSE;6;81%;82%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;100;79;Partly sunny;98;80;S;14;47%;32%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-shower;76;55;Periods of sun, nice;82;60;ESE;7;44%;12%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;14;60%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;86;66;Mostly sunny;82;66;WSW;5;59%;26%;7

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;92;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;80;SSW;7;79%;81%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a t-storm;88;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;N;5;75%;84%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;59;22;Partly sunny, mild;59;24;NE;7;32%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A t-storm in spots;83;73;SW;8;72%;51%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;69;60;Partly sunny;69;59;S;7;71%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny;78;62;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;NNW;12;63%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;78;63;A p.m. t-shower;74;56;W;10;66%;82%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sun and some clouds;90;70;Mostly sunny;88;67;SSW;6;57%;10%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;76;70;Turning sunny;78;68;SSW;6;63%;7%;6

Madrid, Spain;Pleasant and warmer;89;66;Partly sunny;90;65;W;7;47%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;81;Nice with some sun;88;81;W;9;69%;24%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;86;76;A shower in spots;87;74;NNE;5;70%;43%;6

Manila, Philippines;Thunderstorm;87;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;E;6;67%;55%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and some clouds;56;44;A shower or two;59;44;NW;10;69%;67%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;69;57;A shower or t-storm;68;53;SSE;7;68%;73%;13

Miami, United States;Some sun;90;82;A t-storm possible;90;82;E;10;67%;58%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;67;53;Partly sunny, warmer;75;57;SE;6;63%;56%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;94;76;A shower in the p.m.;86;77;SSW;13;60%;78%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain at times;58;52;A little rain;56;49;SSE;10;77%;75%;1

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, a shower;74;61;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;SSW;2;75%;83%;6

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;59;52;A morning shower;67;54;NW;9;71%;58%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers;88;80;A little rain;87;81;SW;8;81%;88%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;83;49;Nice with some sun;77;51;NNW;6;52%;19%;8

New York, United States;Sunshine and breezy;83;69;Mostly sunny;83;72;S;8;54%;31%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;73;Sunny and very hot;101;74;WNW;8;27%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny intervals;70;54;Inc. clouds;72;54;NNE;4;66%;35%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;85;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;SSE;5;72%;67%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;72;54;Showers around;68;56;S;9;62%;86%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;76;60;SSW;8;79%;91%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;84;76;Mostly sunny, nice;82;77;ESE;6;79%;27%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;76;Couple of t-storms;84;76;NW;5;86%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;88;74;Afternoon showers;88;74;E;6;80%;90%;9

Paris, France;Severe thunderstorms;83;64;Showers and t-storms;74;57;W;7;74%;82%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;63;45;Mainly cloudy;63;51;N;11;56%;64%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;92;77;A t-storm or two;94;77;WSW;6;68%;79%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;SE;5;72%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SSE;4;51%;46%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;66;A heavy thunderstorm;82;65;WSW;7;72%;69%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;73;Rain and a t-storm;85;73;SSE;7;82%;85%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;74;48;Turning cloudy, warm;74;47;SE;9;42%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;77;62;Mostly sunny;78;60;SW;9;66%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower;80;74;A shower or two;82;75;SSE;12;69%;80%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;60;48;Clouds and sun;58;46;NW;9;60%;2%;4

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;67;53;Periods of sun, nice;73;56;SE;2;67%;59%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun, nice;76;64;Some sun;77;63;NNE;5;70%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;82;Sunny and hot;112;87;W;8;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;Plenty of sun;92;67;S;11;35%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Areas of low clouds;69;53;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;WNW;8;61%;7%;5

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;69;56;Fog to sun;69;56;WSW;12;65%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;78;64;A shower or t-storm;76;64;ENE;6;80%;77%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A shower or two;89;78;SE;6;71%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;67;A t-storm in spots;78;67;N;5;92%;65%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;56;Mostly sunny;87;57;NNW;8;24%;28%;16

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;60;42;Sun and some clouds;63;42;E;3;54%;26%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;N;6;75%;45%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;77;59;Partly sunny;80;57;NNW;8;58%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Nice with some sun;74;57;Turning sunny;70;53;ENE;6;64%;9%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;89;77;Rain and a t-storm;82;76;S;6;85%;97%;2

Shanghai, China;An afternoon shower;95;81;Rain in the morning;93;81;SSW;13;65%;74%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SE;5;73%;75%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny and hot;90;63;Partly sunny and hot;91;64;S;7;49%;11%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;86;79;A shower in spots;86;78;E;10;72%;67%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;71;54;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;SSE;9;52%;66%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;63;46;Clouds and sun;63;46;WSW;8;51%;1%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A t-storm in spots;92;79;N;5;64%;50%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-shower;68;52;Periods of sun;69;54;E;7;73%;39%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;110;76;Sunny and not as hot;102;74;N;10;23%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;74;63;Warmer;83;62;NNW;10;61%;14%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;105;82;Warm with sunshine;102;82;ENE;6;15%;10%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;75;Plenty of sunshine;91;77;N;9;48%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;Sunshine, very hot;103;73;SE;6;31%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;S;12;63%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;75;61;Showers and t-storms;75;62;SSW;9;74%;86%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;92;75;Sunny and nice;93;76;ESE;7;32%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and hot;102;72;Sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;7;31%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;81;52;Partly sunny;77;48;NNE;9;29%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;74;57;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;ESE;5;56%;23%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;91;71;A heavy a.m. t-storm;91;68;WNW;7;59%;66%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;84;75;Some sun;88;77;W;5;68%;66%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;69;52;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;ESE;5;61%;56%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;78;54;Partly sunny, humid;81;65;SE;7;58%;66%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;54;48;An afternoon shower;54;42;NE;5;82%;59%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;84;77;Couple of t-storms;88;76;WSW;6;80%;80%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;94;63;Sunny;90;63;NE;5;38%;4%;9

