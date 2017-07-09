Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 9, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;24;A few showers;28;24;SSW;18;81%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit and hot;45;34;Partly sunny and hot;45;33;NNW;13;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;38;21;Sunny and very warm;39;22;W;16;23%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;26;21;Brilliant sunshine;29;23;E;16;54%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;23;14;Variable cloudiness;24;15;SW;11;68%;66%;5

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;16;10;Remaining cloudy;18;11;SSW;9;70%;28%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;38;26;Sunshine and warm;39;26;SSE;14;22%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and some clouds;29;15;Not as warm;24;12;W;19;52%;64%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the a.m.;26;18;Mostly sunny;28;19;ENE;10;64%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;35;25;Sunny and hot;35;24;N;18;36%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning rain;14;10;A shower in spots;14;10;SW;17;75%;75%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit, breezy, hot;49;32;Sunny, breezy, hot;49;31;NNW;27;9%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;35;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;SSW;8;68%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;30;21;W;16;58%;64%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;WSW;10;67%;56%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;28;21;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;SE;13;74%;6%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Sunny and hot;36;23;W;11;39%;1%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;A heavy a.m. t-storm;38;20;SE;12;37%;56%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;24;16;A heavy thunderstorm;24;16;W;10;77%;69%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;17;11;Occasional rain;18;11;SE;11;79%;81%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;Partly sunny;24;12;ESE;21;53%;26%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;32;20;A heavy a.m. t-storm;33;19;NW;17;58%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;24;15;Showers and t-storms;24;13;WSW;8;70%;82%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;31;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;SSE;9;58%;14%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;31;19;Severe thunderstorms;35;18;WNW;12;59%;64%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little rain;14;11;A little rain;13;6;SE;12;81%;58%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;31;16;Nice with sunshine;31;15;WNW;8;31%;21%;8

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;29;25;A t-storm in spots;28;25;SSW;18;77%;74%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;36;24;Sunny and hot;38;24;NE;12;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;11;5;Mostly sunny;14;7;SSE;10;64%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;S;6;56%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;27;Clouds and sun, warm;38;27;SSE;14;53%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;Showers and t-storms;28;23;S;15;75%;90%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;28;26;A shower;29;26;WSW;14;76%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;19;10;Afternoon rain;19;12;N;10;71%;74%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;W;17;73%;9%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;SSE;12;55%;27%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine and nice;30;20;Some sun, a shower;30;20;SSE;18;73%;42%;6

Delhi, India;High clouds and warm;39;28;Mostly cloudy;36;27;SSW;16;58%;30%;9

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;35;18;Clouds and sun, warm;35;18;SW;11;23%;41%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SE;15;78%;80%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;22;Sunshine and nice;32;22;SE;10;63%;27%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;19;11;A passing shower;17;10;W;15;78%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;26;Partly sunny and hot;38;24;N;11;20%;12%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;W;14;69%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SSE;14;81%;83%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;24;8;Mostly sunny;25;8;E;7;50%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;11;74%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A t-storm in spots;22;10;Periods of sun;19;11;SSW;14;68%;23%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SW;12;70%;70%;8

Hong Kong, China;A couple of showers;32;27;A t-storm around;32;26;SSE;12;75%;79%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;Sunshine, pleasant;29;24;ENE;20;56%;65%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;WSW;11;61%;64%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;41;27;A t-storm or two;35;26;ESE;20;67%;87%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;ENE;20;55%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;ENE;8;68%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;29;Sunny and very warm;38;29;N;13;36%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;NW;9;41%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;21;Sunny and hot;37;20;NNW;16;14%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;28;Spotty showers;32;29;WSW;28;64%;75%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;28;19;A heavy thunderstorm;26;19;SSE;9;81%;82%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;38;26;Partly sunny;37;27;S;22;47%;32%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-shower;25;13;Periods of sun, nice;28;15;ESE;12;44%;12%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;22;60%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;WSW;9;59%;26%;7

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;SSW;12;79%;81%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;N;9;75%;84%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-5;Partly sunny, mild;15;-5;NE;12;32%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;SW;13;72%;51%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;16;Partly sunny;20;15;S;11;71%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;NNW;19;63%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;26;17;A p.m. t-shower;23;13;W;16;66%;82%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sun and some clouds;32;21;Mostly sunny;31;19;SSW;10;57%;10%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;24;21;Turning sunny;26;20;SSW;10;63%;7%;6

Madrid, Spain;Pleasant and warmer;32;19;Partly sunny;32;18;W;11;47%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Nice with some sun;31;27;W;14;69%;24%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;30;24;A shower in spots;31;23;NNE;9;70%;43%;6

Manila, Philippines;Thunderstorm;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;E;9;67%;55%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and some clouds;14;7;A shower or two;15;7;NW;16;69%;67%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;21;14;A shower or t-storm;20;12;SSE;11;68%;73%;13

Miami, United States;Some sun;32;28;A t-storm possible;32;28;E;16;67%;58%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;19;12;Partly sunny, warmer;24;14;SE;9;63%;56%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;25;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;SSW;21;60%;78%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain at times;15;11;A little rain;13;9;SSE;15;77%;75%;1

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, a shower;23;16;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;SSW;4;75%;83%;6

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;15;11;A morning shower;20;12;NW;15;71%;58%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers;31;27;A little rain;31;27;SW;13;81%;88%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;28;9;Nice with some sun;25;11;NNW;10;52%;19%;8

New York, United States;Sunshine and breezy;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;22;S;12;54%;31%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;23;Sunny and very hot;38;23;WNW;13;27%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny intervals;21;12;Inc. clouds;22;12;NNE;6;66%;35%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;SSE;8;72%;67%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;22;12;Showers around;20;13;S;14;62%;86%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;SSW;12;79%;91%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;28;25;ESE;10;79%;27%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;29;25;Couple of t-storms;29;25;NW;8;86%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;31;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;E;9;80%;90%;9

Paris, France;Severe thunderstorms;28;18;Showers and t-storms;23;14;W;12;74%;82%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;17;7;Mainly cloudy;17;11;N;18;56%;64%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;33;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;WSW;9;68%;79%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SE;8;72%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SSE;7;51%;46%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A heavy thunderstorm;28;18;WSW;11;72%;69%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;23;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;SSE;12;82%;85%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;23;9;Turning cloudy, warm;24;8;SE;15;42%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;SW;14;66%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower;27;24;A shower or two;28;24;SSE;19;69%;80%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;15;9;Clouds and sun;15;8;NW;14;60%;2%;4

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;19;12;Periods of sun, nice;23;13;SE;3;67%;59%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun, nice;25;18;Some sun;25;17;NNE;8;70%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;Sunny and hot;45;30;W;12;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;Plenty of sun;33;19;S;18;35%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Areas of low clouds;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;WNW;12;61%;7%;5

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;21;14;Fog to sun;20;13;WSW;19;65%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;A shower or t-storm;25;18;ENE;10;80%;77%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or two;32;25;SE;10;71%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;19;N;8;92%;65%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Mostly sunny;30;14;NNW;12;24%;28%;16

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;15;5;Sun and some clouds;17;6;E;5;54%;26%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;9;75%;45%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;25;15;Partly sunny;26;14;NNW;13;58%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Nice with some sun;23;14;Turning sunny;21;12;ENE;9;64%;9%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;S;10;85%;97%;2

Shanghai, China;An afternoon shower;35;27;Rain in the morning;34;27;SSW;20;65%;74%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SE;8;73%;75%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny and hot;32;17;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;S;11;49%;11%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A shower in spots;30;26;E;15;72%;67%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;SSE;14;52%;66%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;17;8;Clouds and sun;17;8;WSW;13;51%;1%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;N;8;64%;50%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-shower;20;11;Periods of sun;20;12;E;10;73%;39%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;43;24;Sunny and not as hot;39;23;N;16;23%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;23;17;Warmer;28;17;NNW;17;61%;14%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;40;28;Warm with sunshine;39;28;ENE;10;15%;10%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;N;14;48%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;40;23;Sunshine, very hot;40;23;SE;9;31%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;S;19;63%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;Showers and t-storms;24;17;SSW;15;74%;86%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;34;24;Sunny and nice;34;24;ESE;12;32%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;37;24;SSE;11;31%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;27;11;Partly sunny;25;9;NNE;14;29%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;ESE;8;56%;23%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;33;21;A heavy a.m. t-storm;33;20;WNW;12;59%;66%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Some sun;31;25;W;8;68%;66%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;ESE;8;61%;56%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;25;12;Partly sunny, humid;27;18;SE;12;58%;66%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;12;9;An afternoon shower;12;6;NE;8;82%;59%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;WSW;9;80%;80%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;34;17;Sunny;32;17;NE;8;38%;4%;9

