Nantou Chin-ai String Orchestra wins first prize at Vienna's international youth music festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chin-ai String Orchestra (親愛愛樂弦樂團), a group of young music talent originated from Renai Township, Nantou County (南投縣仁愛鄉), won the first prize in string orchestra at the 2017 Summa Cum Laude in Vienna (維也納國際青少年音樂節), Austria July 8, reports said.

Apart from the Chin-ai String Orchestra, Zhong-Zheng Junior High School String Orchestra (中正國中弦樂團) also scored high in the same category, taking the third place, and Kang Chiao International School Orchestra (康橋國際學校樂團) got the third place for excellent success in symphony orchestra.

The Summa Cum Laude Festival is an international youth music festival comprising two parts: the competition and celebration. Founded in 2007, the festival is under the auspices of UNESCO and holds competitions of choirs, bands and orchestras annually.

The Chin-ai String Orchestra played three pieces of music, including Mozart and Atayal (泰雅) indigenous music in the competition held on July 8. In the end, they won the first prize, beating the other five groups in the same category.

Both teaching at the school located in remote and mountainous Chin-ai Village (親愛鄉), the couple, Wang Tzu-chien (王子建) and Chen Pei-wen (陳珮文), started off by teaching indigenous students to play the violin and later formed an orchestra to promote music in the community.

Over the years, the orchestra has had members ranging from elementary school to college students.

The orchestra will play another piece of music adapted from the traditional Atayal music in Wiener Konzerthaus, a concert hall in Vienna, and receive their prize afterwards.