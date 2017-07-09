China becomes country with most UNESCO World Heritage Sites with inscription of Kulangsu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The World Heritage Committee inscribed Kulangsu (鼓浪嶼) in China on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List on July 8, making China overtake Italy and become the country with the most World Heritage sites in the world with 52.



“Kulangsu is a tiny island located on the estuary of the Chiu-lung River, facing the city of Xiamen. With the opening of a commercial port at Xiamen in 1843, and the establishment of the island as an international settlement in 1903, this island off the southern coast of the Chinese empire suddenly became an important window for Sino-foreign exchanges,” the UNESCO said on its website.

“Kulangsu is an exceptional example of the cultural fusion that emerged from these exchanges, which remain legible in its urban fabric. There is a mixture of different architectural styles including Traditional Southern Fujian Style, Western Classical Revival Style and Veranda Colonial Style.”

Kulangsu is a pedestrian-only island off the coast of Xiamen, Fujian Province in southeastern China. The island is about 2 km2 (0.77 sq mi) in area, and is reached by a 5-minute ferry ride from downtown Xiamen. Although only about 20,000 people live on the island, Kulangsu is reportedly a major domestic tourist destination, attracting more than 10 million visitors per year, and making it one of China's most visited tourist attractions. Not only cars but also bicycles,are banned on the island, and the only vehicles permitted are small electric buggies and electric government service vehicles, according to reports.

(photo credit: Flickr by Baishiya_白石崖)

Reports said an international community developed in Kulangsu after Xiamen, among four other Chinese coastal cities, was forced to be open to the United Kingdom after the First Opium War (from 1839 to 1842), and there are currently 931 remaining historic architectures and gardens on the island.



The inscription of Kulangsu came on the heels of Qinghai Hoh Xil, which was inscribed on the list only one day earlier, making China the country with most World Heritage sites. Qinghai Hoh Xil, located in the north-eastern extremity of the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau, is the largest and highest plateau in the world.