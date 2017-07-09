Three fields in Taiwan where women earn more than men

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - In pretty much every industry, women are paid less on average than men for doing the same work. But that is not true in every field.

According to data released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), there are three job fields in Taiwan in which women outearn men – real estate, support services, and water supply and pollution control sectors.

The 2017 gender workplace report showed that Taiwanese male workers earn 14.5 percent more than their female counterparts across a wide range of industries in terms of hourly salary.

In 2015, Taiwanese female workers in the non-agricultural sector earn an average hourly wage of NT$253 (US$8.48), as opposed to NT$296 for male workers, according to the report.

On the other hand, women’s average earnings increased 21.1 percent from a decade ago, higher than the 13.8 percent of men’s average, narrowing the gender income gap by 5.3 percent.

Meanwhile, fields that have the biggest gender pay gap include health care services (44%), arts, entertainment and recreation (34.2 %), and manufacturing (26.8 %).