Spain's running of the bulls: No gorings on Day 3

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Officials in Spain say the third running of the bulls in this year's San Fermin festival in the northern city of Pamplona has produced no gorings and only a few minor injuries.

Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba said that the initial medical report for Sunday included just two requests for medical treatment from knocks received during the run.

Over the first two days of the festival, five people— four Americans and a Spaniard— were gored during the daily bull runs. None were life-threatening injuries.

The bulls from the Puerto de San Lorenzo ranch completed the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course in 2 minutes, 22 seconds. That is well under the average of three minutes for the run.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta was popularized by Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway.