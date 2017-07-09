US White House mistakes Xi Jinping as Taiwan’s president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shortly before the U.S. President Donald Trump and the leader of China, Xi Jinping, held a meeting at the Group of 20 summit Saturday, the White House issued a transcript of Trump's statement, in which Xi was mislabeled as the president of the ROC, reports said.

The president of Republic of China is the official title of Taiwan, but Xi is actually the president of People’s Republic of China.

The gaffe soon caught the attention of the U.S. media.

“On the surface, this may seem to be just a minor oversight, but considering Trumps’ previous wavering on the one-China policy long held by Washington, this could be taken as an offense by Beijing,’ said Washington Post reporters.

The meeting between Trump and Xi took place in Hamburg and spanned 90 minutes, with the threats of North Korea’s nuclear program and bilateral trades between the two countries being on the agenda, reports said.

According to the transcript, Trump also referred to Xi as his friend by saying “it’s an honor to have you as a friend,” despite the tensions between the U.S. and China have risen after he took office.

Trump received a greeting call from Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen last year, a move seen by Beijing as a violation of the long-held “One China” policy.

Besides, during Trump’s presidential campaign and after he took power, he has repeatedly accused China of stealing American jobs.