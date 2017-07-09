A special coffee hour with special service providers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A convenient store in southwestern Taiwan invited seniors with dementia to serve as its “elderly interns” and made them run such errands as making and delivering coffee. Their services were always appreciated even though they sometimes made mistakes, according to the store manager.



Sisters of Our Lady of China Catholic Charity Social Welfare Foundation and a 7-Eleven convenient store in Chiayi City, located on the intersection of Daye Street and the Alishan Highway (Provincial Highway 18), have worked together to run a special coffee hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Thursday. During this hour, a couple of elderly interns are busy around the store, greeting customers with slogans, making coffee for customers, delivering coffee, cleaning up tables, and helping at the cashier counter. The increased social interaction they get from providing the services is said to be helpful to them in holding back degenerative progress.

The store manager instructed the grannies to say “Welcome to our store” when they see customers, which they repeated after the manager, but said “welcome welcome” because they had forgotten the last two words in such a short time. After three weeks’ training, they have remembered the “Welcome to our store” slogan very well.

Li Shih-hung (黎世宏), CEO of the charitable foundation, said that family members usually “lock up” their elderly loved ones with dementia at home to prevent them from going out and getting lost, cutting down their social activities and interaction with the outside world and consequentially quickening their degeneration.

Arranging the grannies to the convenient store to serve as interns will increase their interaction with others and help them train their ability to handle affairs, Li said.

All the elderly interns have symptoms of early stage or mid stage dementia. People with mid stage dementia may find it hard to get along with others, have temper tantrums from time to time, and get lost when they go out, Li said.

The interns, who were selected from those with stable condition during the training of “group home,” always enjoyed working at the store, Li added.

There are currently six granny interns in the store working for the coffee hour, with the youngest being 72 years old, the oldest being 98, and their average age being 85. Two elderly interns join the services every week, and the store has put stickers on its dining tables, accounting for the elderly interns and asking customers to award them with warm responses when they deliver coffee.

Even though it only needs to push a button to make coffee and delivering coffee is easy, these grannies with dementia could still make mistakes. Li said customers have been very nice and encouraging to them and still drank the coffee even though it was not the kind they ordered.

As many people don’t understand what dementia entails and how to get along with people with dementia, the special coffee hour at the convenient store provides an opportunity for the public to understand the condition and for those suffering from it a good chance to fight back, Li added.