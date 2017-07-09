Freedom House mulls setting up office in Taiwan’s Taipei

TAIPEI（Taiwan News） - Freedom House, a U.S.-based non-governmental organization that advocates democracy, political freedom, and human rights, is considering setting up an office in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei, according to media reports.

Founded in 1941, Freedom House describes itself as a "clear voice for democracy and freedom around the world." Its annual Freedom in the World report, which assesses the condition of political rights and civil liberties around the world, is widely read and highly cited by political scientists, journalists, and policymakers worldwide.

Media reports said yesterday that the organization is considering setting up an office in Taipei, to which Taiwan’s Presidential Office responded by stating that the decision was “very welcome.”

This is not the first international NGO to pick Taiwan to base their Asian operations. In April, press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announced that it will open its first Asia office in Taipei, focusing on East Asian territories including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, North Korea, South Korea and Mongolia.

“The choice of Taiwan was made not only with regards to its central geographic location and ease of operating logistics, but also considering its status of being the freest place in Asia in our annual Press Freedom Index ranking," said the RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire.

Presidential Office spokesperson Lin He-ming (林鶴明) stated today that Taiwan welcomes groups that share the same values and ideals of democracy, human rights, and freedom, and “we are happy to see this happening.”