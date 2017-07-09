BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Indiana
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Chicago
|4
|12
|.250
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|5
|.706
|2
|Phoenix
|9
|6
|.600
|4
|Dallas
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Seattle
|8
|9
|.471
|6
|San Antonio
|1
|16
|.059
|13
___
|Saturday's Games
Connecticut 96, Washington 92
Minnesota 76, Chicago 100
Seattle 81, Los Angeles 69