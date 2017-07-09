BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/09 11:24
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 7 .588
Washington 10 8 .556 ½
New York 8 7 .533 1
Atlanta 7 8 .467 2
Indiana 7 9 .438
Chicago 4 12 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 2 .867
Los Angeles 12 5 .706 2
Phoenix 9 6 .600 4
Dallas 9 9 .500
Seattle 8 9 .471 6
San Antonio 1 16 .059 13

Saturday's Games

Connecticut 96, Washington 92

Minnesota 76, Chicago 100

Seattle 81, Los Angeles 69