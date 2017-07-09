Taiwan, Philippines sign partnership for educational exchange

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A delegation of nine universities from the Southern Taiwan Universities Alliance (STUA) visited the Philippines and established partnership with their Philippine counterparts last week.

The 17-member delegation traveled to the Southeast Asian nation for the partnership signing as well as attending a conference held by the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) from July 5-6.

As part of the government’s New Southbound Policy to promote educational exchanges with South and Southeast Asian countries, the alliance actively seeks to establish collaboration with universities and colleges in the Philippines.

In May, the two countries renewed a memorandum of understanding on education cooperation, which was first signed in 2012.

During the visit, an agreement was signed between Pingtung’s Tajen University and Southern Luzon State University for teacher- training programs in fields of nursing, catering, and even artificial intelligence and robotics.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung’s Tungfang Design University is in talks with the University of Philippines for professional services agreement regarding exchange of faculty and researchers.

National Kaohsiung University of Applied Sciences is also exploring the possibility of a visiting scholars program with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, according to Taiwan’s Representative Office in the Philippines.

Such cooperation helps enhance teachers’ capacity and promote bilateral exchanges in faculty and students, a win-win for both Taiwan and the Philippines, the office said.