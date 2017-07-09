10 foods you should not miss in Taiwan: Filipino online magazine

When In Manila, an online metro guide, has published an article that lists 10 must eat dishes when visiting Taiwan.



The article points out that other than its beautiful scenery, many travelers visit Taiwan because of its food.



It observes that many people enjoy local cuisine at street markets in Taiwan, one of the most famous being Shilin Night Market, which is described as a must-visit food hub if one wants to experience genuine Taiwan food, it said.



KC Canlas, author of the article, listed 10 dishes, which started with stinky tofu, about which she says "your Taiwan experience is not complete if you haven't tried this."





The author also said some stinky tofu dishes "are more pungent, which means you need to have more courage to try it. Some have a lighter odor, which you can probably start with."



Other foods include dumplings, pork buns, beef noodles, bubble tea, oyster omelet, torched wagyu beef cubes, braised pork rice bowl, tea eggs and candied fruits.



The author called the oyster omelet a "star among night markets," saying it is a popular dish that stalls in Shilin Night Market cook from morning until night.





The number of Filipinos traveling to Taiwan has grown, according to data from Taiwan's representative office in Taiwan.



Last year, 172,475 visited for tourism, up 23.89 percent from 2015.



In the first three months of this year, the number totaled 58,064, up 57.88 percent from the same period last year.