BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|001
|000
|001
|—2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|030
|40x
|—7
|8
|0
Fiers, Devenski (7), Giles (8) and McCann; Stroman, D.Barnes (8), Biagini (9) and Martin. W_Stroman 9-5. L_Fiers 5-4. HRs_Houston, Gonzalez. Toronto, Donaldson, Tulowitzki.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|300
|000
|000
|—3
|6
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|203
|—5
|6
|1
Suter, Hughes (7), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Vogt, Pina; Severino, Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Chapman 2-0. L_Knebel 0-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Santana. New York, Frazier.