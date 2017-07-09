BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0093

Saturday's Major League Baseball Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Houston 001 000 001 —2 7 0 Toronto 000 030 40x —7 8 0

Fiers, Devenski (7), Giles (8) and McCann; Stroman, D.Barnes (8), Biagini (9) and Martin. W_Stroman 9-5. L_Fiers 5-4. HRs_Houston, Gonzalez. Toronto, Donaldson, Tulowitzki.

INTERLEAGUE Milwaukee 300 000 000 —3 6 2 New York 000 000 203 —5 6 1

Suter, Hughes (7), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Vogt, Pina; Severino, Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Chapman 2-0. L_Knebel 0-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Santana. New York, Frazier.