  1. Home
  2. World

BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru

By  Associated Press
2017/07/09 05:02
BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance, 1st Ld-Writethru,0371 Super Rugby Glance

%ednotes(Eds:Completes<%)

%bytitle(By The Associated Press%)

Super Rugby
Australia Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-ACT 14 6 0 8 305 251 34
Western Force 14 5 0 9 273 393 21
Queensland 14 4 0 10 304 439 21
New South Wales 14 4 0 10 385 482 19
Melbourne 14 1 1 12 207 537 8
New Zealand Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-Crusaders 14 14 0 0 522 272 63
y-Hurricanes 14 11 0 3 565 250 54
y-Chiefs 14 11 1 2 405 282 53
y-Highlanders 14 10 0 4 448 291 46
Blues 14 7 1 6 404 343 37
South Africa 1 Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-Stormers 14 9 0 5 449 403 39
Bulls 14 4 0 10 306 418 20
Cheetahs 14 3 0 11 374 531 17
Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 0 13 267 650 7
South Africa 2 Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-Lions 14 13 0 1 563 258 61
y-Sharks 14 9 1 4 382 296 42
Jaguares (Argentina) 14 6 0 8 372 357 29
Southern Kings 14 6 0 8 371 449 27

x-clinched first place and playoff spot

y-clinched playoff spot among teams 5th to 8th

___

Round 16
Friday, July 7
Brisbane, Australia

Queensland 16, ACT 15

Perth, Australia

Western Force 31, Melbourne 22

Saturday, July 8
Sydney

Jaguares 40, New South Wales 27

Pretoria, South Africa

Southern Kings 31, Bulls 30

Cape Town, South Africa

Stormers 52, Sunwolves 15

___

Round 17
All Times GMT
Friday, July 14
Dunedin, New Zealand

Highlanders vs. Queensland, 0735

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne vs. Jaguares, 0945

Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Southern Kings vs. Cheetahs, 1700

Saturday, July 15
Tokyo

Sunwolves vs. Blues, 0305

Hamilton, New Zealand

Chiefs vs. ACT, 0515

Wellington, New Zealand

Hurricanes vs. Crusaders, 0735

Perth, Australia

Western Force vs. New South Wales, 1155

Durban, South Africa

Sharks vs. Lions, 1515

Pretoria, South Africa

Bulls vs. Stormers, 1730

___

PLAYOFFS
Teams, venues, times to be confirmed
Week 1
Quarterfinals

Friday, July 21 or Saturday, July 22

__

Friday, July 28 or Saturday, July 29
Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners

__

Saturday, Aug 5
Final

Semifinal winners, venue TBD