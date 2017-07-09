Donaldson, Tulowitzki homer as Blue Jays beat Astros 7-2

Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning of their baseball game in To
TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki homered, helping Marcus Stroman and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 7-2 on Saturday.
Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, ended a 20-game homerless drought with a three-run shot in the fifth inning. Tulowitzki connected for the second straight game as Toronto bounced back from Friday night's 12-2 loss.
The Blue Jays beat the Astros for the 10th time in their last 13 meetings.
Marwin Gonzalez homered in the ninth for Houston.