Donaldson, Tulowitzki homer as Blue Jays beat Astros 7-2

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki homered, helping Marcus Stroman and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 7-2 on Saturday.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, ended a 20-game homerless drought with a three-run shot in the fifth inning. Tulowitzki connected for the second straight game as Toronto bounced back from Friday night's 12-2 loss.

The Blue Jays beat the Astros for the 10th time in their last 13 meetings.

Marwin Gonzalez homered in the ninth for Houston.