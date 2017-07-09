Hungary: Far-right groups promote 'ethnic self-defense'

VECSES, Hungary (AP) — Three small, far-right groups in Hungary say they have formed an alliance to fight the liberalism they claim has made Europe "unlivable and indefensible."

About 300 supporters attended an inaugural event of Force and Determination on Saturday. Organizers say they represent "the white European man" and want to spread the idea of "ethnic self-defense" in the face of immigration and Hungary's growing Roma community.

Gathered in the town of Vecses, on the outskirts of Budapest, speakers at the event said they wanted to build a "new right-wing" and fight against political correctness.

While the alliance seems marginal for now, efforts by Jobbik, Hungary's largest far-right group, to attract more moderate voters could leave room for the growth of extremist groups like Force and Determination.