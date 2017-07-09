Serbia: 6 citizens arrested in Greece for beating US tourist

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia says six of its citizens have been arrested in Greece as part of the investigation into the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist on the island of Zakinthos.

Serbia's foreign ministry said Saturday that the detained Serbs were to appear before an investigative judge.

Greek police have said the American man was beaten to death by a group of people at a bar early Friday in Lagana, an area of Zakinthos known for frequently rowdy behavior by young foreign tourists.

The victim has not been publicly named.

Greek police said Friday that a 34-year-old Greek and a 32-year-old British man of Serbian origin were arrested. They haven't provided details about what led to the fight.