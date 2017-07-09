  1. Home
Trudeau defends multimillion payout to ex-Gitmo inmate

By  Associated Press
2017/07/09 01:50

Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr, 30, is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The federal government has paid

FILE - This May 7, 2015, file photo, former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr speaks to media outside his lawyer Dennis Edney's home i

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's apology and multimillion-dollar payment to a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.

The deal between the government and Omar Khadr's lawyers is based on a 2010 Supreme Court of Canada ruling that Canadian officials violated his rights at Guantanamo.

Trudeau said Saturday at the G20 leaders' summit in Germany that when the government violates any Canadian's constitutional rights, everyone ends up paying for it.

Details of the settlement are confidential, but an official familiar with the deal has said it was for 10.5 million Canadian dollars ($8 million).