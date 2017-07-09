  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Venezuela's Lopez greets supporters outside home

By  Associated Press
2017/07/09 01:40

Antonieta Mendoza, center, the mother of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez speaks with media members upon her arrival to the home of her

Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez celebrate outside his home in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Lopez has been

Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez celebrate outside his home in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Lopez has bee

File- This Feb. 18, 2014, file photo shows opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, dressed in white and holding up a flower stem, being taken

Officers of Venezuelan secret police, SEBIN, on left, stand on guard outside home of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez as his friend Alf

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela. Venez

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on the transfer of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez from a military to house arrest (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez has saluted supporters outside his home in the capital after being moved from a military prison to house arrest.

Lopez clutched a Venezuelan flag and briefly stood atop a wall outside the home where dozens had gathered to see him Saturday.

The 46-year-old opposition activist spent more than three years at the military prison on a nearly 14-year sentence for inciting violence during anti-government protests in which three people died and dozens were wounded.

Lopez's transfer has fueled hopes for a broader amnesty for dozens of jailed activists as the country slides ever deeper into political turmoil.