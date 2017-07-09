The Latest: Venezuela's Lopez greets supporters outside home

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on the transfer of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez from a military to house arrest (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez has saluted supporters outside his home in the capital after being moved from a military prison to house arrest.

Lopez clutched a Venezuelan flag and briefly stood atop a wall outside the home where dozens had gathered to see him Saturday.

The 46-year-old opposition activist spent more than three years at the military prison on a nearly 14-year sentence for inciting violence during anti-government protests in which three people died and dozens were wounded.

Lopez's transfer has fueled hopes for a broader amnesty for dozens of jailed activists as the country slides ever deeper into political turmoil.