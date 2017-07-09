British and Irish Lions vs NZ by the numbers

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A by-the-numbers look at the third test between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions, drawn 15-15 at Eden Park on Saturday:

1_number of drawn series between Lions and New Zealand out of 12 since 1904.

2_tries for New Zealand backs Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett in their first test starts.

2_minutes the Lions led in the entire three-test series.

4_number of draws between Lions and New Zealand after 1908, 1950 and 1971.

4_tests since the Lions' last went tryless, the second vs. Australia in 2013.

5_wins out of 10 by Lions on New Zealand tour, plus 3 losses, 2 draws.

11_years since the Lions' last test draw, 25-25 vs. Argentina in Cardiff.

23_years since New Zealand last lost at Eden Park.

40_consecutive tests unbeaten by New Zealand at Eden Park (38 wins, 2 draws).

46_years since Lions won their only series in New Zealand.

100_tests for captain Kieran Read, the seventh All Black to the milestone.