England vs South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday at stumps on the third day of the first test between England and South Africa at Lord's:

England 1st Innings: 458 all out South Africa 1st Innings (214-5 overnight)

Dean Elgar c Ballance b Ali 54

Heino Kuhn c Cook b Broad 1

Hashim Amla lbw b Ali 29

JP Duminy lbw b Broad 15

Temba Bavuma c Stokes b Ali 59

Theunis de Bruync Bairstow b Anderson 48

Kagiso Rabada c Bairstow b Dawson 27

Quinton de Kock c Stoke b Anderson 51

Vernon Philander b Ali 52

Keshav Maharaj lbw b Dawson 9

Morne Morkel not out 2

Extras: (4b, 7lb, 3nb) 14

TOTAL: (all out) 361

Overs: 105

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-82, 3-98, 4-104, 5-203, 6-244, 7-248, 8-314, 9-337.

Bowling: James Anderson 19-6-44-2, Stuart Broad 18-2-62-2, Mark Wood 20-5-65-0, Liam Dawson 15-2-62-2, Moeen Ali 20-7-59-4, Ben Stokes 13-2-53-0 (3nb).

England 2nd Innings

Alastair Cook not out 59

Keaton Jennings c De Kock b Morkel 33

Gary Ballance not out 22

Extras: (4lb, 1nb) 5

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 119

Overs: 51

Still to bat: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Fall of wickets: 1-80

Bowling: Morne Morkel 10-5-25-1, Kagiso Rabada 13-5-35-0 (1nb), Keshav Maharaj 19-8-34-0, JP Duminy 9-2-21-0

Toss: England.

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, India, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Simon Fry, Australia. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.