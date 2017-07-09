England vs South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday at stumps on the third day of the first test between England and South Africa at Lord's:
|England 1st Innings: 458 all out
|South Africa 1st Innings
|(214-5 overnight)
Dean Elgar c Ballance b Ali 54
Heino Kuhn c Cook b Broad 1
Hashim Amla lbw b Ali 29
JP Duminy lbw b Broad 15
Temba Bavuma c Stokes b Ali 59
Theunis de Bruync Bairstow b Anderson 48
Kagiso Rabada c Bairstow b Dawson 27
Quinton de Kock c Stoke b Anderson 51
Vernon Philander b Ali 52
Keshav Maharaj lbw b Dawson 9
Morne Morkel not out 2
Extras: (4b, 7lb, 3nb) 14
TOTAL: (all out) 361
Overs: 105
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-82, 3-98, 4-104, 5-203, 6-244, 7-248, 8-314, 9-337.
Bowling: James Anderson 19-6-44-2, Stuart Broad 18-2-62-2, Mark Wood 20-5-65-0, Liam Dawson 15-2-62-2, Moeen Ali 20-7-59-4, Ben Stokes 13-2-53-0 (3nb).
|England 2nd Innings
Alastair Cook not out 59
Keaton Jennings c De Kock b Morkel 33
Gary Ballance not out 22
Extras: (4lb, 1nb) 5
TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 119
Overs: 51
Still to bat: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-80
Bowling: Morne Morkel 10-5-25-1, Kagiso Rabada 13-5-35-0 (1nb), Keshav Maharaj 19-8-34-0, JP Duminy 9-2-21-0
Toss: England.
Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, India, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.
TV umpire: Simon Fry, Australia. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.