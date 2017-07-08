Congo election commission: Vote can't be held by end of year

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The head of Congo's electoral commission says it is not possible to organize presidential elections by the end of this year. The move goes against a political agreement with the opposition, which has accused President Joseph Kabila of clinging to power.

The president of the National Independent Electoral Commission, Corneille Nangaa, made the announcement Friday in Paris.

The election has been delayed since last year. Deadly protests helped push the government and opposition into a deal in December that calls for the vote to be held this year — without Kabila running.

Nangaa said any decision on extending the electoral timeframe would be evaluated with the National Council, civil society and other groups involved in the political agreement.

The United Nations and others have expressed concern about the deal's implementation.